Massachusetts trial courts closed Monday and Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts trial courts are closed to the public Monday and Tuesday.
According to the Executive Office of the Trial Court, jury members will be contacted by the courts. Anyone with pending matters is asked to contact the clerk’s office when it opens Wednesday. All matters that are due to expire Monday or Tuesday will remain in effect until the matter has been rescheduled.
Chief Justice Carey has directed that all First Justices, Regional Administrative Justices, Clerks, Clerk Magistrates, Registers, the Recorder, Chief Housing Specialists, Chief Probation Officers, ELMO employees, and Chief Court Officers, and any employees that they deem essential, are designated as essential employees in order to effectuate emergency business of the court and prepare for the implementation of the Trial Court departments’ Standing Orders, which take effect on Wednesday, March 18. On March 16 and March 17, Judges will be available in each court by telephone conference to review bail determinations for any person held in custody for an arrest that occurred over the weekend and on Monday, respectively.Executive Office of the Trial Court/Mass.Gov