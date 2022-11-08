SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Democrat Richard Neal is running for re-election this year for an 18th term in Washington.

Neal has been working in Congress since 1989 and is currently serving as the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Heal is a former Springfield mayor and was a Springfield City Councilor before that. He is currently the longest-serving member of the U.S. House from Massachusetts and all of New England.

Republican Dean Martilli is challenging Neal this year for his seat in Congress. He is a West Springfield resident who previously worked in Washington as Chief of Staff to former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy, a Democrat. Martilli currently runs a public policy and governmental affairs firm.

The 1st Congressional District is geographically the largest in the state, and its new boundaries include all of Berkshire County and Hampden County, far western portions of Franklin County, western and southern portions of Hampshire County, and the southwestern portion of Worcester County.

