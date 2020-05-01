Massachusetts unemployment numbers reach new all-time high

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor officials reported that this is the sixth straight week of elevated demand in submissions of unemployment claims.

More than 30 million Americans filed new unemployment applications in the last six weeks. The Massachusetts Office of Labor and Workforce Development says last week they received more than 200,000 applications in the first three days of the pandemic unemployment assistance program.

Public policy research organization, the Pioneer Institute, projects that roughly one in four Massachusetts workers are unemployed. Springfield resident Mercedes Senecal told 22News she was shocked by the unemployment rate.

“It’s crazy, it’s like the biggest it’s been that I can remember. It seems to be going up instead of going down and people that have applied like right away are still not getting any money,” said Senecal.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Massachusetts had around $1.63 billion in an unemployment trust fund. Governor Charlie Baker has asked for a $1.2 billion loan from the federal government to supplement that through June.

The Baker administration says the highest amount of unemployment claims come from food and accommodation followed by retail trade.