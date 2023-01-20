BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The most recent unemployment and labor statistics in Massachusetts have been released and estimates show 3,600,400 residents were employed and 124,500 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,724,900.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, December’s total unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point over-the-month. This rate was two-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate of 3.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The BLS found that the state gained 6,300 jobs during the same time. The greatest gains were in the Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, and Leisure and Hospitality industries.

From December 2021 to December 2022, BLS estimates the state gained 134,500 jobs largely in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Professional and Business Services.

December 2022 Employment Overview:

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services gained 3,600 jobs over-the-month. Over the year, 30,600 were added.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 1,300 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 16,100 were added.

Leisure and Hospitality gained 1,200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 24,600 were added.

Other Services gained 1,100 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 300 was lost.

Financial Activities gained 1,000 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year,6,100 were added.

Construction gained 200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 10,000 were added.

Government lost 100 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 12,400 were added.

Manufacturing lost 500 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year,5,000 were added.

Education and Health Services lost 700 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 26,000 were added.

Information lost 800 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 4,000 were added.

The State’s Department of Economic Research provides labor force data for the state as well as details on each industry.