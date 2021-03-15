Massachusetts unemployment rate drops below 8%

BOSTON (WWLP) – At the beginning of the pandemic Massachusetts had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

The unemployment rate in the Commonwealth has dropped below 8 percent which is a huge improvement because it was as high as 16 percent in April of 2020.

To help curb the spread of the virus non-essential businesses were forced to close, many of which never re-opened their doors.

The Commonwealth has been able to add back more than 300,000 jobs but our unemployment rate is still two and a half times higher than it was before the pandemic started.

“So many of the jobs losses have been so hyper-concentrated in particular female sectors or sectors that are predominantly female and sectors that have historically been held by women of color,” Senator Lesser said.

To help those that are currently struggling financially, the House passed a bill that offers tax breaks for businesses, a new emergency paid sick leave benefit and new tax relief for low-income workers.

That bill passed unanimously in the House, it is now headed to the Senate where it will be debated on Thursday.