Massachusetts virtual job fair begins next week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for work, a state-wide job fair could help you land your next position.
The state’s largest virtual job fair is taking place next week, giving the ability to connect with hundreds of potential employers without leaving your house. Beginning Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day, there will be industry-specific employers available to discuss positions with jobseekers from entry level to executive positions.
Massachusetts Virtual Job Fair Schedule
- Monday: General Job Fair (all industries)
- Tuesday: Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance
- Wednesday: Healthcare, Hospitality, Education
- Thursday: General Job Fair (all industries)
- Friday: Information Technology, Building Services, and other
Western Massachusetts Employers Participating
- Agawam
- Chanda Care, Inc.
- Charlemont
- Berkshire East Ski Resort, LLC
- Chicopee
- National Vinyl LLC
- Chicopee Public Schools
- Home Builders Institute
- Rachael’s Food Corp
- Valley Opportunity Council
- Callaway Golf
- Mountain View Landscapes
- East Longmeadow
- Golden Years Staffing Agency
- Maybury Material Handling
- Cartamundi
- ManeHire, LLC
- Easthampton
- Pioneer Landscapes Inc
- Great Barrington
- Community Health Programs
- Greenfield
- Gandara Center
- Poet’s Seat Health Care Center
- LifePath
- Main Street Bar & Grille
- Kennametal
- New England Natural Bakers
- Hadley
- WALMART
- Life Style Staffing
- Hampden
- Butterfly Effects
- Holyoke
- Positive Regard Network
- MassHire Holyoke
- WestMass ElderCare, Inc.
- International Container Co., LLC
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Lenox
- Mount Carmel Care Center, Inc.
- Canyon Ranch
- Ludlow
- Capital Driver Leasing, LLC
- Montague
- Trinity Health Senior Communities
- Trinity Health Senior Communities
- North Adams
- BFAIR
- Tourists
- MASS MoCA
- Northampton
- River Valley Co-op
- Northwestern Mutual
- IT Staffing
- Safe Passage
- Cooley Dickinson Health Care
- Clean Water Action
- Cooley Dickinson Health Care
- Palmer
- Palmer Health Care
- Pittsfield
- Crescent Creamery, Inc.
- Unistress Corporation
- MOLARI Employment & HealthCare Services
- Berkshire Service Group
- Eversource
- NAPA
- The Brien Center for Mental Health and
- Substance Abuse Services
- The Annie Selke Companies
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc.
- Balance Staffing
- Berkshire Family YMCA
- Amedisys
- Home Instead
- City of Pittsfield
- TEC Staffing Services
- Berkshire Transit Management, Inc.
- CRT Inc. Cabulance
- South Deerfield
- Goulet Trucking
- South Hadley
- The Loomis Communities
- Springfield
- Apex Homecare
- Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start
- MassHire Springfield Career Center
- Best of Care, Inc.
- Center for Human Development
- Senior Community Service Employment
- Program
- Pathlight
- Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services
- Youth On The Move Inc
- Smith & Wesson
- EXCELSURE HOMES HEALTH CARE
- SOLUTION,LLC
- Big Y
- Community Services Institute
- The Job Center Staffing
- Springfield Area Transit Company
- Veritas Prep Charter School & Veritas Prep
- Mental Health Association
- Baystate Health
- Electro-Term, Inc.
- Freedom Credit Union
- MGM Springfield
- International Health Solutions, Inc
- Sunderland
- All States Asphalt. Inc Warner Bros. LLC
- Ware
- Quabbin Wire & Cable Co., Inc
- West Springfield
- CoWorx staffing Services
- DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology
- Neenah, Inc.
- Westfield
- Jarvis Surgical Inc.
- El Comalito
- Westfield Electroplating Company Inc.
- Department of Youth Service
- Wilbraham
- Rooney Insurance
A program is made available by MassHire Department of Career Services (MDCS) and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.