CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Watertown woman is injured after being hit by a station wagon while on her bike on Tuesday in Cambridge.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack was traveling northbound in the left lane at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, the bicyclist was crossing Gerry’s Landing Road westbound in a marked crosswalk.

The station wagon and bicycle crashed into each other, and the 57-year-old bicyclist was thrown from her bike. The woman was taken to Beth Isreal Hospital for her injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 75-year-old man from Somerville, had no apparent injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Cambridge Police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Troop H Detective Unit, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.