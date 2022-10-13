DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of a Massachusetts State Lottery promotion, Maria Cherisme of Randolph won a $100,000 Mass Cash grand prize on a free Quic Pic ticket.

Since last October, this is the third free Massachusetts State Lottery promotional ticket to win a prize of this kind, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Director of Communications, Christian Teja.

The Massachusetts Lottery’s “Rake in the Winnings” promotion began October 3 and continues until October 30, in which Mass Lottery customers have the chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Mass Lottery game when they purchase $5 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket.

As a result of her purchase at Lucky Spot Convenience Store in Randolph, Cherisme received her lucky ticket. Her Quic Pic ticket matched the five numbers selected in the Mass Cash drawing on Friday, October 7. 03-07-19-24-30 were the winning numbers.

She collected her $100,000 prize (before taxes) Tuesday, October 11 at Mass Lottery’s Braintree regional office. Upon selling the promotional ticket that produced the winning promotional prize, Lucky Spot Convenience Store received a bonus of $1,000.

There were two lottery customers who won $100,000 Mass Cash grand prizes on promotional tickets with qualifying purchases in April of this year and October of 2021.

During this year’s 50th anniversary, the Mass Lottery has generated more than $140 billion in revenue and awarded over $100 billion in prizes since it sold its first ticket on March 22, 1972. Providing unrestricted local aid to cities and towns, the Commonwealth has returned more than $30 billion in net profit, and its retailers have been paid over $8 billion in commissions and bonuses.