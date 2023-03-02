DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from East Boston is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $50 ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Jary Rodriguez Temac of East Boston has claimed the first $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game on March 1. Jary chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was sold at Neptune Liquors located at 1 Neptune Rd. in East Boston. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“Billion Dollar Extravaganza” tickets are $50 each and offer the largest instant prize of $25 million, three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes.

“Billion Dollar Extravaganza” offers over $1 billion in total winnings and features the largest instant win prize in Mass Lottery history – $25 million. In total, there are three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 14 $1 million prizes up for grabs. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.10.

The $50 scratch tickets went on sale February 7th and so far there have been over 540,000 winning tickets redeemed, with prizes totaling over $83 million.