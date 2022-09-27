BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Lottery is reporting a record setting year.

For the first time in its 50 year history, the Massachusetts State Lottery produced $1.105 billion in net profit for the state during the 2022 fiscal year (FY), from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Total lottery revenue in FY 2022 was a record high of $5.863 billion. It is the eighth year in a row that revenues exceeded $5 billion. The records continue to break with pay outs of $4.309 billion in prizes including 196 prizes valued at $1 million or more, and 29 prizes valued at $2 million or more.

“Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Lottery continues to deliver critical resources to all 351cities and towns in Massachusetts,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “We thank our customers, our retail partners, and our Lottery team members, all of whom play important roles in the Lottery’s success.”

As a result of the sales, retailers earned $335 million in commissions and bonuses in FY 2022, also a record, above the previous high of $333 million set in FY 2021.