Mass. (WWLP) – A new report by MassBioEd shows growth in the life sciences job sector across the state.

Aided by favorable state tax policies Massachusetts now features 132,000 life sciences jobs. The report predicts 42,000 new jobs will come online in the industry over the next decade.

However, colleges in the state are only producing half the amount of graduates needed to fill these rolls. While the number of life sciences jobs in Massachusetts will grow by roughly a third in the next decade.