BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has extended an air quality alert originally slated to end at midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The alert is for the entire state including Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties, but not the Cape and Islands region.

The heavy smoke particulate matter is the result of ongoing wildfires in Canada. It can cause increased health problems in persons with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site.