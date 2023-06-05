BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is issuing a statewide air quality alert due to the smoke from fires in Canada.

Beginning midnight, June 6, 2023, the advisory runs until midnight, June 7, 2023. Smoke is expected to enter western sections of Massachusetts late Monday night and spread eastward through much of the state during the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for people sensitive to air quality including those with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone.

MassDEP advises people, especially those with lung ailments, to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site.