BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Smoke from wildfires in the Nova Scotia region of Canada continue to impact the air quality in Massachusetts and other northeastern states.

As a result, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued an Open Burning Advisory across the state effective though 11 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023. MassDEP has informed local fire departments that open burning permits are not to be issued as air pollution levels are predicted to be elevated and could cause and contribute to a condition of air pollution and further elevate ozone concentrations.

Additionally, the agency has issued an air quality alert beginning Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for Essex, Suffolk, and Eastern Norfolk counties. Air in these areas is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups which includes people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.