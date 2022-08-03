SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.

The 22News I-Team contacted the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) on Tuesday morning after a viewer was asked if there may have been a chemical spill in the area of Shelburne Falls on the Deerfield River.

Deputy Regional Director Catherine Skiba from the MassDEP Western Regional Office told 22News that local authorities and MassDEP were on site Tuesday and the material observed by the viewer was no longer visible. Evidence of any of the described material wasn’t located either upstream or downstream from the Shelburne Falls bridge.

A field test of water near the dam was conducted by MassDEP and did not detect anything indicating a chemical spill. MassDEP will observe the water again on Wednesday.