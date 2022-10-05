BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting that preliminary revenue collections for September totaled $4.187 billion.

FY2023 year-to-date collections totaled approximately $9.194 billion, which is $443 million more than collections in the same period of FY2022 and $224 million more than year-to-date benchmark. After adjusting for elective pass-through entity (PTE) excise, FY2023 year-to-date collections are $231 million more than collections in the same period of FY2022 and $169 million more than benchmark.

“September collections were above monthly benchmarks and above collections from the same period last year,” said Commissioner Snyder. “September revenue included increases in most major tax types relative to September 2021 collections, including increases in withholding, non-withholding income tax, and sales, and partially offset by a decrease in corporate and business tax. The increase in withholding is likely related to strong labor market conditions. The increase in sales tax reflects continued strength in retail sales.”

DOR says that it is not unusual for revenue in September to be higher as many individuals and corporations are required to make estimated payments.

Below are some details from the report: