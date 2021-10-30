MassDOT Advisory: Daytime and Overnight closures on I-90

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge and guardrail repairs during the month of November.

The repairs are said to start on the week of November 1, specifically on I-90 eastbound and westbound in West Stockbridge, Lee, Becket and Otis. The repairs will happen intermittently during the daytime and overnight which will lead to lane closures in various locations. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

Scheduled Closures:

Daytime closures:

“ West Stockbridge/Lee: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound from mile markers 2.5 to 10.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day beginning Monday, November 1 through Thursday, November 4.”

lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound from mile markers 2.5 to 10.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day beginning Monday, November 1 through Thursday, November 4.” “ Becket: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 4.”

lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 4.” “Otis: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.5 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 2.”

Overnight closures: