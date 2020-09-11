Massachusetts exit renumbering project to begin in October

BOSTON (MassDOT) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing an upcoming virtual Public Information Meeting for MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project on Thursday, September 24 from 6:30 p.m., to 7:30 p.m.

This project is converting all existing exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements.

The public meeting will cover information about the project, the construction schedule, and the project team will be there to answer questions. The meeting link is available through registration at this site.

Construction is scheduled to begin on this project in mid-October of this year and is anticipated to end in the Summer of 2021. This is a statewide project; however, this public meeting will be focused on the scope and schedule of the following corridors:

State Route 3

State Route 24

State Route 25

State Route 128

State Route 140

U.S. Route 3

U.S. Route 6

Interstate 93

Interstate 95

Interstate 195

Interstate 295

MAP: Massachusetts Exit Renumbering

Additional virtual public meetings will be scheduled throughout the Fall to cover the rest of the impacted corridors. Project updates and corridor-specific construction schedules will be posted regularly on the project’s website. To learn more about the project, sign up for updates, and ask the project team questions, please visit www.newmassexits.com.