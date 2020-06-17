MassDOT appoints new Registrar of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation appointed a new registrar of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Wednesday.

According to MassDOT, Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack announced Jamey Tesler has been appointed Registrar of the Massachusetts RMV.

Telser was named Acting Registrar on June 25, 2019, and has since implemented a series of safety-focused reforms at the RMV and Merit Rating Board. He has more than 16 years in the public sector in senior management roles. Before being named Acting Registrar, Tesler left state government in April 2019, for the position of Chief of Staff at Suffolk Construction and then returned to work for the Commonwealth.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the RMV’s strong and resilient workforce who day-in and day-out continue to meet the demands for changing and improving how we do both critical back-office safety work and our front-line business,” Tesler said.

Tesler has had the following position within the public sector for the last 16 years:

General Counsel to the Massachusetts State Treasurer

Deputy Legal Counsel in the Office of the Governor

Deputy General Counsel for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

MassDOT Assistant Secretary for Procurement and Contract Management

Acting Chief of Staff for the Secretary of Transportation

Chief Operating Officer at MassDOT

According to MassDOT, over the last year, Tesler has overseen the hiring of new senior managers such as a Deputy Registrar for Safety and Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Policy & Risk, has enhanced training and improvements in key departments, including the Merit Rating Board, and has made other organizational changes to reprioritize the RMV’s public safety mission and functions.

Tesler received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and International Relations and his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan.

“Jamey Tesler’s experiences in the course of his career in the public sector give him a unique lens to look at Registry operations and make improvements so that the Registry is in compliance with statutes and policies, was quickly able to change its service model in response to the pandemic and can continue to deliver quality service to customers. I am pleased the Registry will continue to have Jamey’s leadership as the agency continues to fulfill both its safety-related and customer service functions,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a news release sent to 22News.

“After stepping up to lead the Registry of Motor Vehicles at a difficult time, Jamey has re-prioritized and re-oriented the RMV and MRB around public safety responsibilities and functions, while transforming the RMV’s service model in the midst of a pandemic. He has built a strong leadership team and excellent relationships with the workforce while demonstrating the ability to identify and implement changes in longstanding practices that failed to ensure that the Registry met its core safety and credentialing functions. I am delighted that Jamey has finally agreed to stay on in a permanent capacity to build on nearly a year of change management and complete the job he began last June,” Secretary Pollack said.