MassDOT asking public to stay home this Memorial Day weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state Department of Transportation is asking the public to stay home this Memorial Day Weekend and comply with the Reopening Advisory Board’s “Safer at Home Advisory.”

The Advisory states, “all residents should leave home only for healthcare, worship and permitted work, shopping and outdoor activities; people over the age of 65 and people who have underlying health conditions, (who are at high risk for COVID-19), should continue to stay home except for essential errands; and individuals should not participate in close contact activities, are required to cover their faces when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public, not gather in groups of more than 10 people, and continue to be “vigilant, monitor for symptoms, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack is advising residents to not rush out.

“Don’t travel if you don’t have to. There is a Safer-at-Home-Advisory in place during this first phase of the state reopening and we don’t want travel – not on the roads, and not on the MBTA.” Stephanie Pollack

“We are encouraging individuals to continue to limit their travel to help ensure their health and safety,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “If you do need to travel, drive responsibly by not exceeding the speed limit, limit distractions, and be mindful of other motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

All state offices are closed on Memorial Day, May 25, including Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations. Online transactions are available here.