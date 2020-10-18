MassDOT begins Exit Renumbering Project Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will start its process of renumbering highway signs Sunday.

The exit renumbering will start on the south coast on Route 140. That runs through Taunton and New Bedford. However, what’s happening Sunday is going to eventually happen on every major highway in the state.

Here’s how things will be different. Exits will be renumbered based on their mile marker. For example, Exit 9 to I-84 will be changed to Exit 78. Fifteen miles west of that exit is Palmer’s Exit 8, which will become Exit 63.

Here are the new exit numbers for the western Massachusetts section of the Mass Pike:

Exit 1 becomes Exit 3

Exit 2 becomes Exit 10

Exit 3 becomes Exit 41

Exit 4 becomes Exit 45

Exit 6 becomes Exit 49

Exit 7 becomes Exit 54

Exit 8 becomes Exit 63

I-91 and Route 2 will also be including in the new changes.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the new signs will also have a sign with the old number. Those signs will be up for about two years while we get used to it.

Keep in mind, if you are driving in that area and you are using your GPS, it may not be updated and will tell you to take the old exit number.

Massachusetts is one of three states that has yet to change its exit signs, including Maryland and New Hampshire. If they don’t do it, the state could miss out on federal funding.