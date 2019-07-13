MassDOT begins review of Massachusetts driver’s license records

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has begun its review of 5.2 million Massachusetts driver’s license records.

The review is part of the fallout from that deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire where seven riders were killed last month.

The driver charged in connection with that crash should have had his license suspended.

Since that crash, the RMV has suspended the licenses of more than 1,600 Massachusetts drivers.

MassDOT is also drafting legislation to make obtaining Commercial Drivers Licenses more strict.