MassDOT: Check destination’s Covid status, protocols before traveling this July 4th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is encouraging the public to stay home for the upcoming holiday weekend but has issued an advisory for those who must hit the road.

MassDOT encourages travelers to check their destinations for health protocols in place. Face masks may be required and some places may not accept visitors at all.

For those traveling by car, expect higher traffic on Friday and Monday.

To help flow across the state, all scheduled roadway construction will stop at 5 a.m. Friday and resume Monday.