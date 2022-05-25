BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is encouraging people who plan to travel during the Memorial Day holiday weekend to plan in advance and expect increased travel volumes.

According to the news release sent to 22News by MassDOT, due to Monday being the Memorial Day holiday, all Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices are closed including statewide Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service center locations. Customers can conduct more than 40 RMV transactions online using the RMV’s website here. In addition, customers who are members of AAA can make an appointment at a AAA location for some Registry transactions.

In addition, the MBTA has released the following information:

On Monday, May 30, all subway, bus, ferry, and The RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule. Customers should note that routes that do not typically run on weekends will not be in service.

The CharlieCard Store will be closed.

For full details regarding MBTA service, click here

On the roadways, no work will be permitted from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. For those flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the holiday weekend and is urging the use of public transportation and HOV modes such as the MBTA’s Blue and Silver Line (FREE from Logan), and Logan Express. For those picking up loved ones, we ask that you use the Cell Phone Lots until your party is ready at the curb. There are ongoing construction projects at the airport, and drivers should pay attention and follow signage.

For more information about Logan Airport, please click here.

For information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to: