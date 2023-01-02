(WWLP) – MassDOT is holding a virtual public workshop Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study.

At this meeting, the study team will present the two initial service plan alternatives and evaluation framework. Feedback received will be used to develop four additional service plan alternatives as part of Phase 2.

Overall, the study is examining the potential benefits, costs, and investments necessary to implement passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston, with the speed, frequency, and reliability necessary to be a competitive option for travel along this corridor.

For more information and to find out how to get in on this meeting, visit their website.