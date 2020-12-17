MassDOT issues highway travel ban on tractor-trailer trucks, tandems before storm

BOSTON (WWLP) – State transportation officials have implemented a travel ban on large trucks Wednesday night, ahead of the overnight snowstorm expected across the state.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, tractor trailers, tandem trailers, and special permit vehicles are not allowed on all limited access highways in the state.

The ban goes into effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“We urge the public to take this storm seriously because driving conditions will be difficult, with heavy snow falling at a fast rate overnight, with a flash freeze in some regions Thursday morning, and with gusty winds and coastal flooding expected,” Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack stated in a news release to 22News. “During the worst of the storm, some major roads may only have one lane open for vehicles to use, so stay home and don’t drive if you don’t have to. However, if you do need to travel, know that MassDOT and the MBTA will be working hard to keep travel as safe as possible for you.”

Nearby states including New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have are implementing similar vehicle bans on highways.