MassDOT launches new road safety plan following a year of deadly car crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is launching a number of new programs to increase road safety following one of the deadliest years for traffic related crashes in the state in more than a decade.

Early 2021 data indicates more than 400 people died in traffic related crashes in 2021. MassDOT has now launched a new tool kit for municipalities to help guide local leaders in how to best address road safety concerns.

They also have secured funding for five grant programs related to road safety and street development including a new focus for the shared streets and spaces program.