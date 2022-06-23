BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is putting together their long-range transportation plan for the state and is looking for residents’ input.

The 2050 Statewide Long Range Transportation Plan, entitled Beyond Mobility, launched an online survey that asks about what the idea of transportation across the state would look like and identify challenges facing people who use public transportation. Responses are confidential. The survey deadline is July 30, 2022.

“This long-range and strategic planning process will produce a blueprint for guiding transportation decision-making and investments in Massachusetts,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “The goal is to advance and maximize equity and resiliency with our transportation system. Beyond Mobility will build upon previous plans and strategies throughout the Commonwealth and will directly reflect the needs, preferences, and values of Massachusetts residents.”

MassDOT is also meeting with focus groups from traditionally underrepresented communities, community activations that meet people where they are across Massachusetts, web-based surveys and mapping exercises, and other participatory outreach activities.

The Beyond Mobility program information and survey can be found on the state’s website.