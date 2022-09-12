BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Registry of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2022 Low Plate Lottery drawing on Tuesday.

A record number of applications were submitted online, with 21,663 applications were submitted for 196 low number plates this year. Some of the plates are F7, 36, 78K, X44, 1S, and 6666. The complete list of the plates available are at Mass.Gov/RMV.

Anyone that applied was informed that there is no fee to apply. If the applicant was selected as a winner, however, there is a fee that will require to swap the customer’s current plate to the winning lottery plate. Winners will be notified by mail with instructions on how to receive their new plate.

This will be a virtual event, starting at 10:00a.m. The plate drawing will be livestreamed here.

The Low Plate Lottery drawing rules and eligibility requirements are: