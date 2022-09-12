BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Registry of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2022 Low Plate Lottery drawing on Tuesday.
A record number of applications were submitted online, with 21,663 applications were submitted for 196 low number plates this year. Some of the plates are F7, 36, 78K, X44, 1S, and 6666. The complete list of the plates available are at Mass.Gov/RMV.
Anyone that applied was informed that there is no fee to apply. If the applicant was selected as a winner, however, there is a fee that will require to swap the customer’s current plate to the winning lottery plate. Winners will be notified by mail with instructions on how to receive their new plate.
This will be a virtual event, starting at 10:00a.m. The plate drawing will be livestreamed here.
The Low Plate Lottery drawing rules and eligibility requirements are:
- The deadline for submitting an application was on September 2, 2022.
- Only one entry per applicant was accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.
- An applicant had to be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.
- Companies/corporations could not apply.
- MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members were not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters.)
- Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.
- An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.
- By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2022. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV.
- All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 31, 2022, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 31st and the 25 selected alternate winners will then be notified as to what lottery plate they won. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.
- All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.
- All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.