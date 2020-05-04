MassDOT: Rate of car crash deaths on Massachusetts roadways doubled in April

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported that the rate of deaths on Massachusetts roadways has doubled in April.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the rate of deaths on Massachusetts roadways doubled in April because there is 50% less traffic recorded on major highways. Twenty-eight people died in crashes. In April 2019 there were 27 deaths on roadways in the state.

MassDOT says the high rate of deaths last month underlines the importance of not speeding, wearing a seatbelt, driving sober, and obeying the hands-free law.

“Our traffic and safety engineers continuously monitor roadways across the Commonwealth and have identified a dangerous trend that has led to the doubling of the vehicular fatality rate in Massachusetts for the month of April. During the pandemic, everyone in the Commonwealth has sacrificed and used disciplined actions to keep themselves, their loved ones, and our community safe. We ask that all residents use this same dedication to safety and reduce their speeds when driving.” –Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver

MassDOT is reminding the public that with the stay at home advisory more people are likely to be walking or running in the street and drivers should yield to people and drive slowly.

“If you are driving, be prepared to yield to people walking and drive slowly. Empty streets are not a license to drive faster. Please consider every street a shared street and stay safe,” Stacey Beuttell, Executive Director of WalkBoston said.

According to MassDOT, in April there were three deaths in a 24-hour-period on April 18 and April 19 in Richmond on Route 41 southbound, in Hopkinton, on I-495 southbound, and in Seekonk, on I-195 eastbound. The most recent road death reported to MassDOT was on Saturday, May 2, in Andover on I-93 near exit 42.

The Commonwealth has the following initiatives that hope to improve road safety:

The Massachusetts Strategic Highway Safety Plan: Created by government agencies, advocates, and other stakeholders which contains specific strategies, direct actions and legislative proposals to get Massachusetts closer towards zero deaths and to an interim goal of a 12% drop in five-year average fatalities and a 21% drop in five-year average serious injuries.

The 2019 Massachusetts Pedestrian Transportation Plan and 2019 Massachusetts Bicycle Transportation Plan: Seek to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries for pedestrians, individuals using a wheelchair, cane or other assisted mobility device, and those riding bicycles while increasing the number of trips taken.

MassDOT’s public education program, “Scan the Street for Wheels and Feet: Focuses on the need for greater awareness on the road. MassDOT has been working collaboratively on this public safety initiative with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Boston Vision Zero, WalkBoston, MassBike, and the Safe Roads Alliance.

In January 2019, the Baker-Polito Administration filed several proposed safety bills, including the hands-free law which became law in February 2020. Fines for violations went into effect on April 1.