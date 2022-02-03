MassDOT relaunches Municipal Small Bridge Program with additional $95-million

BOSTON, Mass. (MassDOT)–The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the relaunch of the Baker-Polito Administration’s Municipal Small Bridge Program. Beginning in 2017, this program has invested $50 million through 117 awards and this relaunch expands this direct municipal aid with an additional $95 million to be spent over five years. This competitive grant program will continue providing assistance to municipalities for the preservation, and rehabilitation of eligible municipally owned bridges.

“Since starting the Municipal Small Bridge Program, we’ve been pleased to award over $50 million in total funding to municipalities to ensure that their locally-owned transportation assets are safe and reliable,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This round of the program will continue to support cities and towns in preserving and repairing smaller bridges within their communities.”

“This funding program has helped facilitate the development of small bridge projects across the Commonwealth that due to their size would be deemed ineligible for federal funding,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We are pleased to work with cities and towns to address their infrastructure needs and support local economies.”

The program’s first $50 million in investment was provided to 100 municipalities for the design and construction of improvements to 117 bridges that are critical to community operation. Program funding is prioritized for bridges that are most in need of intervention, helping communities maintain their bridge networks and avoid lengthy detours that can result from bridge closures. By funding these key local projects, the program seeks to ensure that residents, essential service providers, and emergency responders can reach their destinations as efficiently and safely as possible while also advancing the overall condition of the statewide municipally owned small bridge system.

The true impact of these competitive grants, given based on need and merit, can easily be seen in one previously awarded Western Massachusetts community. The town of Granville received $500,0000 through the Municipal Small Bridge Program in 2019 for the rehabilitation of a bridge on Old Westfield Road over Hollister Brook. If improvements to this bridge were unable to be accomplished, a future bridge closure would necessitate a 12-mile detour. By rehabilitating this bridge, Granville is able to avoid higher travel times for drivers and delays for residents for essential transportation, including utility deliveries, school buses, mail services, and more. Old Westfield Road also provides a direct route to the Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, further highlighting the importance of supporting bridge projects in key locations such as this.

“This program facilitates key safety upgrades, repairs and improvements of municipally owned small bridges,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “The Baker-Polito Administration continues to support cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth in their efforts to make improvements and invest in locally-owned transportation infrastructure.”

Every municipality in the Commonwealth is eligible. To be considered for funding, small bridges must be on a local public way and must be on the State Bridge Inventory and have a span between 10 and 20 feet. The funding program utilizes phased grants to municipalities in order to separately fund the design and construction of small bridge projects. A Phase 1 grant is designated for the costs of bridge design and permitting and may provide up to $100,000. Meanwhile, a Phase 2 grant provides funding for the costs of construction up to $500,000. Applications are being accepted for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 grants.

New this year, MassDOT now connects Phase 1 design grant awardees directly with a MassDOT-led consultant for the design of their approved bridge improvements. This important update to program operation will provide communities with additional support in ensuring their projects are successful.

The application document is a fillable PDF that collects information about the bridge, its impact on the community, and the community’s financial and logistical needs. Also required with application submission are preliminary cost estimates (including a recommended 15% contingency), photographs, and repair history. Applications may be submitted to SmallBridgeProgram@dot.state.ma.us.

This program is 100% state-funded. The Municipal Small Bridge Program was authorized in the 2021 Transportation Bond Bill for $95 million over five years. In order for authorization to be utilized, all program funds must be programmed in MassDOT’s Capital Investment Plan (CIP). To learn more about the Municipal Small Bridge Program, go to this website. To learn more about other MassDOT grant programs, use this link.