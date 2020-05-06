MassDOT reminding drivers of traffic laws during pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – With many people stuck at home, roads across the state are seeing less congestion than ever before, but that wide open space is leading to another issue.

Last month, the number of deadly crashes doubled here in the Commonwealth even with 50 percent less traffic recorded on major highways.

MassDOT reported that 28 people died behind the wheel in the month of April. They said the high death rate, underscores the importance of not exceeding the posted speed limit, wearing a seat belt, driving sober, and obeying the hands-free law.

MassDOT even initiated a new message board campaign along state highways reminding drivers to keep a safe distance from other vehicles and slow down.

Massachusetts is famous for our congestion so having the ability to drive a little bit faster is certainly something that we’re seeing people do with really deadly consequences. State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, Northampton (D)

As a member of the transportation committee Rep. Sabadosa and many of her colleagues spent months listening to the families of those killed by distracted driving and reckless driving crashes.

The hands free law is in effect here in Massachusetts, and it is being enforced during the pandemic along with all other traffic laws that were put in place keep people safe.