BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that they are expanding accessibility for certain required in-person registration transactions.

The availability of same day walk-in services for transactions that require to be in-person, including registering a vehicle and transferring existing registration, is expanding. Appointments for those transactions will not be necessary and will be unavailable for scheduling starting Monday, September 26.

“The RMV continues to monitor its customer service levels and make enhancements that seek to provide convenient and flexible options for customers,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers can conduct required in-person registration transactions at times that meet their availability, schedules and needs at locations that are accessible and convenient.”

Customers are still encouraged to conduct RMV registration transactions by working with their insurance agents and auto dealers who are able to complete most transactions in-person through Business 2 Business (B2B) services at select locations and electronically through Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) program.

The Chicopee RMV is strictly a B2B location and there are no walk-ins available. Any registration appointments that have been scheduled already online will remain in place and be honored. Transactions include new registrations and titles, registration transfers, cancellations, renewals, and license plate swaps.

Before visiting an RMV Service Center, customers are strongly recommended to contact their insurance agents to make sure that they have the correct paperwork and will arrive prepared.