BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is asking residents to participate in an online survey to help in planning for the future of transportation in the state.

“Beyond Mobility” is title of the 2050 Statewide Long Range Transportation Plan. The goal is to create a long term plan to guide transportation investment that will address the needs, preferences and values of state residents.

In addition to the survey, public involvement will include focus groups in underrepresented communities and online mapping exercises in an effort to identify community challenges and target specific transportation needs.

The survey is now available on the Beyond Mobility website. The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2022.