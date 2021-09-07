MassDOT: State highway renumbering project is complete

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has completed converting all exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system.

Highways in Massachusetts previously used a sequential numbering method for exits but updated the system to be in compliance with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements.

The following corridors now have milepost-based exits: 

  • Interstate 84
  • Interstate 90
  • Interstate 91
  • Interstate 93
  • Interstate 95
  • Interstate 190
  • Interstate 195
  • Interstate 290
  • Interstate 295
  • Interstate 395
  • Interstate 495
  • Route 2
  • Route 3
  • Route 6
  • Route 24
  • Route 25
  • Route 128
  • Route 140
  • Route 146
  • US Route 3

“Old Exit” signs have been installed at the one-mile advance sign and gore signs and will be up for a minimum of two years to help with the transition. The project team has provided mapping services with information on the new exit numbers for all of the corridors. For a full list of corridors, and their old and new exit numbers, please visit the project website at newmassexits.com.

