MassDOT: State highway renumbering project is complete

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has completed converting all exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system.
Highways in Massachusetts previously used a sequential numbering method for exits but updated the system to be in compliance with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements.
The following corridors now have milepost-based exits:
- Interstate 84
- Interstate 90
- Interstate 91
- Interstate 93
- Interstate 95
- Interstate 190
- Interstate 195
- Interstate 290
- Interstate 295
- Interstate 395
- Interstate 495
- Route 2
- Route 3
- Route 6
- Route 24
- Route 25
- Route 128
- Route 140
- Route 146
- US Route 3
“Old Exit” signs have been installed at the one-mile advance sign and gore signs and will be up for a minimum of two years to help with the transition. The project team has provided mapping services with information on the new exit numbers for all of the corridors. For a full list of corridors, and their old and new exit numbers, please visit the project website at newmassexits.com.