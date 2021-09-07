MassDOT: State highway renumbering project is complete

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has completed converting all exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system.

Highways in Massachusetts previously used a sequential numbering method for exits but updated the system to be in compliance with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements.

The following corridors now have milepost-based exits:

Interstate 84

Interstate 90

Interstate 91

Interstate 93

Interstate 95

Interstate 190

Interstate 195

Interstate 290

Interstate 295

Interstate 395

Interstate 495

Route 2

Route 3

Route 6

Route 24

Route 25

Route 128

Route 140

Route 146

US Route 3

“Old Exit” signs have been installed at the one-mile advance sign and gore signs and will be up for a minimum of two years to help with the transition. The project team has provided mapping services with information on the new exit numbers for all of the corridors. For a full list of corridors, and their old and new exit numbers, please visit the project website at newmassexits.com.