Mass. (WWLP) – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, MassDOT is suspending all highway construction.

According to MassDOT, the heaviest traffic occurs Friday and Monday afternoons through the early evening. Traffic is especially heavy at Exit 11A, I-495 which handles cars traveling to Cape Cod and north to New Hampshire and Maine.

MassDOT will suspend all construction on major arterial roadways starting 12PM tomorrow through Tuesday morning.