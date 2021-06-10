MassDOT to continue exit renumbering work on I-495

BOSTON (WWLP) – MassDOT will be working to complete the new milepost-based signs at all exits along Interstate 495, between Middleborough and Amesbury, by Saturday, June 12, 2021.

By the end of the week, MassDOT will have completed converting the exit numbers on the following corridors to a milepost-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements:

Interstate 84

Interstate 90

Interstate 91

Interstate 93

Interstate 95

Interstate 190

Interstate 195

Interstate 295

Interstate 495

Route 2

Route 3

Route 6

Route 24

Route 25

Route 128

Route 140

Route 146

US Route 3

The remaining two corridors, Interstate 290 and Interstate 395, will be converted to milepost-based exit numbering in August 2021. Note that the overhead guide signs and sign structures currently being installed on I-290 are a part of a separate MassDOT project. As this project was designed and begun well before the start of the Statewide Exit Renumbering Project, these signs have been fabricated with the current sequential exit numbers. Once the sign replacement work is complete, all of the exit numbers will then be overlaid with the new milepost-based numbers.

Previous to this project, interstates and major roadways in Massachusetts have always utilized a sequential exit numbering method.

For information on the scheduled installations, please visit: https://newmassexits.com/#it-schedule. If needed, a GIS shapefile with the specific numbering information is available on Massachusetts’ GeoDOT site.

All work is weather dependent and construction dates may be adjusted as conditions warrant.