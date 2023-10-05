GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be holding a virtual public information meeting later this month to discuss the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study.

The Northern Tier Passenger Rail would stretch across the state from North Adams to Greenfield to Boston. The study examined the costs, investments and potential benefits of implementing a passenger rail in the northern part of the state. Speed, frequency and reliability are also factors being looked at through the study to see if this is a competitive option for travel.

The MassDOT meeting will be held on Thursday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The study team will share an overview of the study and present any new developments and evaluations and take feedback on the project.

Anyone interested in attending should register in advance, which will eventually be posted on the MassDOT website. Once registered, you’ll receive an email to confirm the information about joining.