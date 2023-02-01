BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will receive more than $3.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover the expense of the precautions taken to protect its employees and the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Between April 2020 and March 2022, MassDOT will be reimbursed by the $3,534,633 Public Assistance grant for the cost of plexiglass sneeze guard barriers and signage, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, storage, and personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks, respirators, and face shields.

Additionally, the department hired professionals to clean up its premises and cars.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist MassDOT with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

To date, FEMA has awarded Massachusetts more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to cover the commonwealth’s pandemic-related costs.