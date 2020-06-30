MassDOT: Vehicles can be registered online without heading to the RMV

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motors Vehicles has made it possible for vehicles to be registered online instead of heading to the RMV.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the RMV has partnered with Boston Software Cooperation that provides an online service for independent insurance agents to renew and reinstate passenger and commercial vehicle registrations for their customers.

Jamey Tesler who works in the registrar’s office of Massachusetts RMV said this feature will offer flexible options that allow customers to skip in-person visits to an RMV Service Center.

“This is another great example of leveraging the RMV’s new technology system to help our customers, business partners, and employees stay safer during the COVID-19 pandemic and to also continue making our transactions simpler, less time-consuming, and more convenient.” Jamey Tesler

Boston Software has partnered with the RMV business for more than 20 years and the company’s software platform also known as SinglePoint is used by the majority of insurance agents and carriers in Massachusetts.