BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Massachusetts residents are invited to provide their thoughts on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT) Draft Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Capital Investment Plan (CIP).

From May 18 through June 8, 2022, the public will be able to provide comments on the proposals through several options:

Send an email with comments to: MASSCIP@state.ma.us Explore projects and provide comments online using the CIP comment tool: http://www.mass.gov/CIP Send a letter addressed to: MassDOT Office of Transportation Planning, attn. Director of Capital Planning, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 4150, Boston MA, 02116 Join a Virtual Public Meeting – see dates below and register at http://www.mass.gov/CIP

Western Massachusetts: Tuesday, May 24 th , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Northern Middlesex and Merrimack Valley: Wednesday, May 25 th , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Central Massachusetts: Thursday, May 26 th , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Boston: Tuesday, May 31 st , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Southeastern Massachusetts: Wednesday, June 1 st , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Cape Cod and the Islands: Thursday, June 2nd, 6:00 p.m.

Residents are encourage to read a copy of the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-2027 CIP document and view the online CIP story map at this website.

Another MassDOT planning project is also available for public comment: the Massachusetts 2050 Transportation Plan, known as Beyond Mobility. This initiative will guide transportation decision-making and future investments across the state by getting feedback from residents about their transportation challenges and community specific needs, preferences and values.

The Beyond Mobility planners will be holding focus groups with traditionally underrepresented communities, community activations, web-based surveys and mapping exercises, and other participatory outreach activities. An online survey is available until Friday, July 8, on the Beyond Mobility website.