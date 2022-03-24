BOSTON (WWLP) – An in-home health care service has agreed to pay $6.53 million after allegations that it billed MassHealth for services that were not authorized by a physician.

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s office, lawsuit filed against Compassionate Homecare, Inc. in March 2018 alleged that the company stole millions of dollars from MassHealth. In addition to the $6.53 million, up to $375,000 will be set aside for payment of unpaid wages for former Compassionate employees as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Compassionate and its owner, Francis Kimaru, pleaded guilty to separate criminal charges brought in September 2019. As part of that plea, Compassionate and Kimaru admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from MassHealth by routinely overbilling and falsely billing for services that were not authorized or provided to patients. Compassionate filed for bankruptcy in May 2020.

“This settlement is a victory for MassHealth and for workers who deserve to be paid back for missed wages,” said AG Healey. “We will continue to protect the integrity of our MassHealth program and ensure compliance with our wage and hour laws.”