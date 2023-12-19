BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of Massachusetts residents enrolled in MassHealth has fallen by more than 200,000 seven months into a year-long campaign to reassess eligibility for every single member, officials announced Tuesday.

New data published by MassHealth, which combines the state’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program under one umbrella, show 129,000 people lost coverage in November as the redetermination process churned along. About 16,000 residents joined MassHealth last month, and another 12,000 returned to the system after previously being deemed ineligible, the data show.

That’s the biggest month-over-month drop since the process kicked off in April. Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine said the Healey administration expects “a few more months of pretty significant caseload reduction through December and into the winter.”

Altogether, the MassHealth rolls have shed 203,000 members in the first seven months of redetermination, shrinking about 8.4 percent.

Among children, however, the net change in enrollment through seven months has been negligible, Levine told reporters. That puts Massachusetts in contrast with the nation’s 49 other states, all of which are experiencing more children losing coverage since they began their efforts to reassess Medicaid eligibility for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

“Kids have really jumped out as one area where we’re seeing very different things play out,” Levine said. “In Massachusetts, the enrollment among kids has basically been flat since we began redeterminations. It went up, and we’re kind of back where we started, around 800,000 kids on the caseload.”

“We do expect that by the time we have gone all the way through our caseload, there will be fewer kids on the caseload than there were in April of 2023, but nationally, we have seen the least coverage loss of any state in the data that [the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] shared,” he added.

In Massachusetts, children whose household income is up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for MassHealth, a limit significantly higher than for most adults. State officials have been assessing eligibility on an individual-by-individual basis, not by household, which Levine said also contributes to the roughly level enrollment among children so far.

About 38 percent of the people who have lost MassHealth coverage so far were confirmed to be ineligible following a review of their personal circumstances and income, according to state data.

Nearly 60 percent of Bay Staters removed from the rolls lost coverage because the state could not acquire enough information to confirm their eligibility. Officials believe that figure includes a mix of people who know they no longer qualify for MassHealth and ignore official outreach as well as those who might still be eligible but do not respond.

“It’s that second group, of course, that we’re focused on supporting, and [we] expect some of them may come back on the caseload in time,” said MassHealth Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth LaMontagne.

About 10,000 of the people who returned to MassHealth in November after being disenrolled had lost their coverage no more than three months ago, suggesting they likely remained eligible all along but got booted due to incomplete paperwork or unsuccessful communication.

The Healey administration has worked with Health Care for All during the redetermination campaign to reach as many people as possible, particularly in lower-income communities more likely to be impacted.

Between April and November, about 59,000 people newly enrolled in plans through the Massachusetts Health Connector marketplace, representing about a fifth of people who lost MassHealth coverage, Connector Executive Director Audrey Morse Gasteier said Tuesday.

Health insurance is mandatory in Massachusetts, and it’s not clear whether all individuals cut from MassHealth have successfully found employer-sponsored or Connector plans or are instead risking penalties to go without coverage.

In the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget, lawmakers and Gov. Maura Healey approved a two-year pilot expanding eligibility for subsidized ConnectorCare coverage up to 500 percent of the federal poverty limit.

Levine said Tuesday “the timing could not be better” for that change.

Massachusetts officials projected at the outset that the 12-month redetermination process would reduce MassHealth enrollment by 300,000 to 400,000, freeing up $1.9 billion in state funding that’s appropriated to be spent elsewhere this fiscal year. Levine said Tuesday those estimates remain in play.

That forecast anticipates total MassHealth enrollment after redetermination will still be 10 to 15 percent higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the likelihood that many Bay Staters were previously eligible for the publicly funded health insurance but did not get looped into the system until the public health crisis.

Levine said that while officials were crafting their estimates, they debated whether the “administrative churn” of reassessing eligibility would slash enrollment below pre-COVID levels or whether the “woodwork effect” would prevail.

“When there’s a big event like a pandemic — or even a big event like redeterminations where we’re out talking about it and we’ve got community-based organizations tabling at every community event, we’re knocking on hundreds of thousands of doors and so on — it gets people onto the program who were always eligible for it but didn’t know,” he said. “I think a lot of people came onto MassHealth in the spring of 2020 who were probably eligible before, but they didn’t know about it or there was some other disruption in their life — a spouse lost coverage or something else — and they’re still eligible for it.”