MassHire week-long job fair begins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With additional unemployment payments ending in under a month, MassHire is holding a week-long job fair.
The virtual job fair will be live daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in attending the daily event can do so by going to Mass.gov. This will be the largest job fair the Commonwealth has seen according to Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. The free job fair is part of an increased effort to connect jobseekers to more than 200,000 available jobs.
Massachusetts Virtual Job Fair Schedule
- Monday: General Job Fair (all industries)
- Tuesday: Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance
- Wednesday: Healthcare, Hospitality, Education
- Thursday: General Job Fair (all industries)
- Friday: Information Technology, Building Services, and other
Western Massachusetts Employers Participating
- Agawam
- Chanda Care, Inc.
- Charlemont
- Berkshire East Ski Resort, LLC
- Chicopee
- National Vinyl LLC
- Chicopee Public Schools
- Home Builders Institute
- Rachael’s Food Corp
- Valley Opportunity Council
- Callaway Golf
- Mountain View Landscapes
- East Longmeadow
- Golden Years Staffing Agency
- Maybury Material Handling
- Cartamundi
- ManeHire, LLC
- Easthampton
- Pioneer Landscapes Inc
- Great Barrington
- Community Health Programs
- Greenfield
- Gandara Center
- Poet’s Seat Health Care Center
- LifePath
- Main Street Bar & Grille
- Kennametal
- New England Natural Bakers
- Hadley
- WALMART
- Life Style Staffing
- Hampden
- Butterfly Effects
- Holyoke
- Positive Regard Network
- MassHire Holyoke
- WestMass ElderCare, Inc.
- International Container Co., LLC
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Lenox
- Mount Carmel Care Center, Inc.
- Canyon Ranch
- Ludlow
- Capital Driver Leasing, LLC
- Montague
- Trinity Health Senior Communities
- Trinity Health Senior Communities
- North Adams
- BFAIR
- Tourists
- MASS MoCA
- Northampton
- River Valley Co-op
- Northwestern Mutual
- IT Staffing
- Safe Passage
- Cooley Dickinson Health Care
- Clean Water Action
- Cooley Dickinson Health Care
- Palmer
- Palmer Health Care
- Pittsfield
- Crescent Creamery, Inc.
- Unistress Corporation
- MOLARI Employment & HealthCare Services
- Berkshire Service Group
- Eversource
- NAPA
- The Brien Center for Mental Health and
- Substance Abuse Services
- The Annie Selke Companies
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc.
- Balance Staffing
- Berkshire Family YMCA
- Amedisys
- Home Instead
- City of Pittsfield
- TEC Staffing Services
- Berkshire Transit Management, Inc.
- CRT Inc. Cabulance
- South Deerfield
- Goulet Trucking
- South Hadley
- The Loomis Communities
- Springfield
- Apex Homecare
- Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start
- MassHire Springfield Career Center
- Best of Care, Inc.
- Center for Human Development
- Senior Community Service Employment
- Program
- Pathlight
- Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services
- Youth On The Move Inc
- Smith & Wesson
- EXCELSURE HOMES HEALTH CARE
- SOLUTION,LLC
- Big Y
- Community Services Institute
- The Job Center Staffing
- Springfield Area Transit Company
- Veritas Prep Charter School & Veritas Prep
- Mental Health Association
- Baystate Health
- Electro-Term, Inc.
- Freedom Credit Union
- MGM Springfield
- International Health Solutions, Inc
- Sunderland
- All States Asphalt. Inc Warner Bros. LLC
- Ware
- Quabbin Wire & Cable Co., Inc
- West Springfield
- CoWorx staffing Services
- DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology
- Neenah, Inc.
- Westfield
- Jarvis Surgical Inc.
- El Comalito
- Westfield Electroplating Company Inc.
- Department of Youth Service
- Wilbraham
- Rooney Insurance
The virtual job fair will be run through Premier Virtual. The program is made available by MassHire Department of Career Services (MDCS) and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
Federal unemployment insurance benefits that stop the week ending September 4th include: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Mixed-earners Unemployment Compensation.