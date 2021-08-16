MassHire week-long job fair begins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With additional unemployment payments ending in under a month, MassHire is holding a week-long job fair.

The virtual job fair will be live daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in attending the daily event can do so by going to Mass.gov. This will be the largest job fair the Commonwealth has seen according to Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. The free job fair is part of an increased effort to connect jobseekers to more than 200,000 available jobs.

Massachusetts Virtual Job Fair Schedule

Monday: General Job Fair (all industries)

General Job Fair (all industries) Tuesday: Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance

Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance Wednesday: Healthcare, Hospitality, Education

Healthcare, Hospitality, Education Thursday: General Job Fair (all industries)

General Job Fair (all industries) Friday: Information Technology, Building Services, and other

Western Massachusetts Employers Participating

Agawam Chanda Care, Inc.



Charlemont Berkshire East Ski Resort, LLC



Chicopee National Vinyl LLC Chicopee Public Schools Home Builders Institute Rachael’s Food Corp Valley Opportunity Council Callaway Golf Mountain View Landscapes



East Longmeadow Golden Years Staffing Agency Maybury Material Handling Cartamundi ManeHire, LLC



Easthampton Pioneer Landscapes Inc



Great Barrington Community Health Programs



Greenfield Gandara Center Poet’s Seat Health Care Center LifePath Main Street Bar & Grille Kennametal New England Natural Bakers



Hadley WALMART Life Style Staffing



Hampden Butterfly Effects



Holyoke Positive Regard Network MassHire Holyoke WestMass ElderCare, Inc. International Container Co., LLC Holyoke Medical Center



Lenox Mount Carmel Care Center, Inc. Canyon Ranch



Ludlow Capital Driver Leasing, LLC



Montague Trinity Health Senior Communities



North Adams BFAIR Tourists MASS MoCA



Northampton River Valley Co-op Northwestern Mutual IT Staffing Safe Passage Cooley Dickinson Health Care Clean Water Action Cooley Dickinson Health Care



Palmer Palmer Health Care



Pittsfield Crescent Creamery, Inc. Unistress Corporation MOLARI Employment & HealthCare Services Berkshire Service Group Eversource NAPA The Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services The Annie Selke Companies General Dynamics Mission Systems BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc. Balance Staffing Berkshire Family YMCA Amedisys Home Instead City of Pittsfield TEC Staffing Services Berkshire Transit Management, Inc. CRT Inc. Cabulance



South Deerfield Goulet Trucking



South Hadley The Loomis Communities



Springfield Apex Homecare Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start MassHire Springfield Career Center Best of Care, Inc. Center for Human Development Senior Community Service Employment Program Pathlight Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Youth On The Move Inc Smith & Wesson EXCELSURE HOMES HEALTH CARE SOLUTION,LLC Big Y Community Services Institute The Job Center Staffing Springfield Area Transit Company Veritas Prep Charter School & Veritas Prep Mental Health Association Baystate Health Electro-Term, Inc. Freedom Credit Union MGM Springfield International Health Solutions, Inc



Sunderland All States Asphalt. Inc Warner Bros. LLC



Ware Quabbin Wire & Cable Co., Inc



West Springfield CoWorx staffing Services DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology Neenah, Inc.



Westfield Jarvis Surgical Inc. El Comalito Westfield Electroplating Company Inc. Department of Youth Service



Wilbraham Rooney Insurance



The virtual job fair will be run through Premier Virtual. The program is made available by MassHire Department of Career Services (MDCS) and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Federal unemployment insurance benefits that stop the week ending September 4th include: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Mixed-earners Unemployment Compensation.