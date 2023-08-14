HAVERHILL, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rain over the last week caused flooding in Haverhill that opened up a massive sinkhole.

The sinkhole stretches about 20 feet wide and 20 feet deep and was preventing people who live in a nearby building from going into their homes, out of fear that if the hole grew in size, it would swallow up the building.

Workers have been working around the clock to make repairs to the sinkhole.

Residents say that they do not know when it will be safe enough for them to go back into their homes.