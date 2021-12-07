MassRMV reminder: Road test applicants will need own vehicles as of January 3, 2022

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents that anyone requiring a road test for their driver’s license must have their own vehicle starting January 3, 2022.

Since June of 2020, the RMV has offered a fleet of state-owned vehicles for road tests which were cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. The use of these vehicles will end on December 31, 2021. Applicants for a Class M, or Motorcycle license, will continue to supply their own motorcycle for testing. Applicants scheduled for testing through a driving school should confirm they have access to the school’s vehicle for their road test.

All occupants of a vehicle used in a road test, including the applicant, sponsor and examiner will continue to be required to wear a face covering. Applicants will be asked to keep open windows for ventilation and be asked to clean or wipe down the surfaces surrounding the passenger seat and center console of the vehicle prior to the test beginning.

Returning to private passenger cars and hiring additional road test examiners will allow the RMV early next year to return road testing services to the following locations:

Cape Cod and the Islands (South Yarmouth, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard)

Central and Western Massachusetts (Southbridge, Easthampton, Chicopee)

Southeastern Massachusetts (Fall River, New Bedford)

Northeastern Massachusetts (Lawrence, Lynn)

MassRMV recently launched a new webpage to help applicants locate all information related to their road test, Mass.Gov/RoadTest. The page includes information on what to expect, videos to help prepare for the road test, links to checklists and applications to increase an applicant’s chance of passing their exam.

Private passenger vehicles used for a Class D must meet requirements, (including vehicles with an ignition interlock device, and vehicles with adaptive equipment for a competency test):

Be in good working condition and be able to pass a safety check.

Have a valid registration and current inspection sticker.

Contain adequate seating accommodations next to the operator for the use of the examiner and have a rear seat for the sponsor.

Applicants will be asked to clean/wipe-down surfaces on the passenger side and center of the vehicle prior to the test.

Be designed to let the examiner make an emergency stop using the parking brake. If not, the vehicle cannot be used for the road test. Any vehicle with a center console that does not have a parking brake as part of the console cannot be used. Any vehicle that does not allow the examiner unobstructed access to the parking brake cannot be used.



As the winter season approaches, the RMV reminds all customers to visit Mass.Gov/RMV in inclement weather to ensure locations are open and honoring appointments and walk-ins. Cancellations and closures are posted on Mass.Gov/RMV.