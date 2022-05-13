WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Biologists with MassWildlife visited 27 bear dens over the winter to track their health and habits.

Using radio-tracking collars, biologists found the hibernating females and conducted tests on any bears in the den, including cubs. The information helps biologists determine the health of the bear population, as well as if they are on the increase or decline.

Bears are active now and out looking for food, including in residential areas. MassWildlife offers this information about bear activity: