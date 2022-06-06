WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife will be holding a public hearing in June to discuss regulations on hunting pheasants, quail and other small game.

The hearing, that will be open to the public, will be held on June 22 at 3 p.m. at the MassWildlife Field Headquarters, located at 1 Rabbit Hill Road in Westborough. The following regulations will be discussed:

Create a late pheasant and quail season: Hunters would be able to pursue any previously stocked unharvested birds through December 31.

Hunting hours would remain sunrise to sunset while hunting pheasant, but would be expanded for other species. For example, archery deer hunters could now hunt from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset on WMAs stocked with pheasant.

Standardize hunting hours: The plan would be to set hunting hours for pheasant and quail to sunrise to sunset statewide.

Remove WMA hunting implement restrictions and standardize implements (shotgun and archery) for pheasant and quail: For example, bear and coyote hunters would now be permitted to use any legal hunting implement, including rifles, on WMAs stocked with pheasants. Hunters would now only be able to use shotgun and archery equipment while hunting for pheasants statewide.

Simplify and expand the hare, cottontail, and gray squirrel seasons: Hare, cottontail, and gray squirrel hunting seasons would be extended through the end of February in a single statewide season for each species.

Remove the black-tailed jackrabbit season: MassWildlife staff believes the species is extirpated.

Written comments on the regulation changes will be accepted until July 6 at 5 p.m. If you are interested in submitting a written comment, you can email susan.sacco@mass.gov to the attention of the Fisheries and Wildlife Board.