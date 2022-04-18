BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife is looking for the public’s help in protecting and monitoring bat populations across the state.

Massachusetts is home to nine species of bats, five of which are considered endangered. White-nose Syndrome (WNS) is a fungal disease that is killing bats that hibernate in caves and mines during the winter.

In an effort to reduce the spread of this disease, promote the growth of bat populations, and raise awareness of the importance of bats to the environment, MassWildlife in 2020 created a program to construct and install bat houses. Thirty bat houses were placed at MassWildlife Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other MassWildlife properties. Sixteen volunteers monitored the bat houses once a month during the summer of 2021.

The final report found that three bat houses were occupied, and five locations had guano (bat droppings) nearby or bats observed flying in the area but had not yet taken up residency in the bat houses.

Images courtesy MassWildlife.

MassWildlife is encouraging Massachusetts residents to help with this conservation effort.

Build a bat house: One of the best ways you can support bat conservation is to put up an artificial roost, like a bat house. Bat houses give females a safe, warm place to raise their young. Since most female bats only have one pup each year, bat populations grow very slowly. Additionally, due to habitat loss and degradation, it is becoming harder for bats to locate natural roost sites to raise their young. Installing a bat house on your property can provide a safe environment for bats, while protecting your yard from pest insects, like mosquitoes, moths, and beetles. Bat houses can be purchased, or you can build your own. You can find a guide to bat houses on MassWildlife’s website, including plans for building a bat house, installation tips, and advice for attracting bats to your bat house.

Become a volunteer bat monitor: MassWildlife is looking for volunteers to help monitor bat houses installed on Wildlife Management Areas across the state. No special bat experience required! Monitors will be asked to visit the site of their assigned bat house at least once a month during June, July, and August, and report to MassWildlife if bats are present. Volunteers must have their own transportation to the site and be able to navigate using a set of GPS coordinates. Prospective volunteers should fill out this application form no later than May 13. MassWildlife will contact you with details if a bat house is in need of a monitor in your area. If you aren't able to participate in our volunteer monitoring program, you can still be a citizen scientist by reporting any bat colonies to MassWildlife using this form.

Create habitat for bats: Bats seek shelter under peeling bark on dead trees. If you have dead or dying trees on your property, leave them standing as potential roost sites for bats. You can also create a bat-friendly landscape in your backyard by adding night-scented flowers and water features such as a pond.

Reduce pesticide use: Pesticides make it difficult for bats to find healthy food to eat. Insecticides can cause bats to go hungry from the lack of insects available.

For more information about this program and how you can help, go to MassWildlife’s webpage on bat mortality in Massachusetts.