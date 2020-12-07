MBTA could eliminate over 800 jobs if staff cuts proposal is passed

BOSTON (WWLP) – Job cuts could be coming to the MBTA which would have a huge impact on communities hard hit by COVID-19.

The MBTA could eliminate more than 800 jobs. This is according to a new report by the Public Transit Public Good coalition.

In November, the MBTA released a proposal for devastating service cuts that MBTA executives claimed were needed to address an anticipated revenue shortfall in its 2022 fiscal budget.

The proposed cuts would worsen unemployment and would have an especially harsh impact on workers who live in communities where COVID-19 rates are already high.